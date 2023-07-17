Local equine service to benefit from local event

Specialized Equine Services is a local non-profit that offers therapeutic horse riding for people, including veterans.
They'll get all of the donations from this weekend's Southern Illinois Made Expo event coming up.
Specialized Equine Services and Therapeutic Riding is a nonprofit that offers horse assisted learning for Adults and Children with social, cognitive, physical, or emotional needs.
Kevin MacDonald is the foundation's President. He says just being around the horses helps veterans.
"Build trust and build a physical capability and so they're stronger, they trust more," MacDonald said. "Everything we do has kind of a ripple effect"
One of the founders of the nonprofit has seen the ripple effect with one of their young riders with autism.
"'Did we just here that?' I know she looked at Ramona...so now they resumed the lesson. And then he said, he walked on with much more authority," Patricia Nardini said. "I mean, just like tears are coming down. Everybody in the stands heard it and saw it and know that was this was quite a miracle."
Nardini says she has other stories like that but their goal is improving the quality of life for their riders.
"The feeling is extremely rewarding for giving back to your populations that are somewhat ignored or they don't get a whole lot of attention," Nardini said. "Just the idea of seeing the joy in these kids faces is like, oh my god. I'm so grateful to be able to be here and provide a service. It's why we're so excited."
The arena there will be replaced with the new one. Nardini says she hopes to have a ribbon cutting around October.
Right now the therapeutic riding is only offered from March through November. However, with the SI Expo’s donations, along with the $200,000 grant Nardini says they are receiving from State Senator Dale Fowler, they will be able to keep the rides going.
"Because now we can only do it so many months a year for the children," Nardini said. "The veterans do come all year long, but they don't ride all year long. It's not the same as you just picked up where you left off"
The Southern Illinois Made Expo is this coming weekend, Saturday July 22 and Sunday the 23 at the Pavilion in Marion.