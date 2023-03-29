Large pothole causing traffic delays on I-57 in Franklin County

BENTON, IL -- Traffic is seeing some vehicles backed up and delayed on I-57 SB in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office tells News 3 there is a large pothole causing traffic disruptions just south of Benton on in the southbound lane of I-57.
Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates there was a two-semi property damage only crash at the 71 mile marker on I-57 SB at 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday.
Motorists are experiencing traffic delays extending from just south of the Ina exit to Benton.
ISP is on scene directing traffic off the Benton exit towards IL Route 37 and back on at West Frankfort exit while the scene is cleaned up and the crash investigation is completed.