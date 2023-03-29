 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause
flooding along the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to go
below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this
evening just over 7 feet above flood stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Large pothole causing traffic delays on I-57 in Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Alert

BENTON, IL -- Traffic is seeing some vehicles backed up and delayed on I-57 SB in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office tells News 3 there is a large pothole causing traffic disruptions just south of Benton on in the southbound lane of I-57.

Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates there was a two-semi property damage only crash at the 71 mile marker on I-57 SB at 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

Motorists are experiencing traffic delays extending from just south of the Ina exit to Benton.

ISP is on scene directing traffic off the Benton exit towards IL Route 37 and back on at West Frankfort exit while the scene is cleaned up and the crash investigation is completed.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you