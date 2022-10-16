Large crowd at Tower Rock Sunday, train brushes parked vehicles

PERRY COUNTY, Mo (WSIL) -- A train brushed two pickup trucks Sunday afternoon near Tower Rock Natural Area in rural Perry County, Missouri according to a witness at the scene.
The unique rock formation that sticks up out of the Mississippi River has become a very popular tourist attraction in recent days due to the lower water levels. Usually inaccessible by foot, the low water has made it possible for visitors to walk from the shoreline on the Missouri side of the river, right up to Tower Rock and even walk entirely around it.
Amber Klear, a witness at the scene, says the parking lot and the road leading to Tower Rock were very congested Sunday afternoon with hundreds of people. Klear says several vehicles were parked along a set of railroad tracks, and when a train passed, it scraped the sides of two trucks.
No one was injured, but the train stopped, blocking both railroad crossings and leaving dozens of cars stuck for around three hours. She says even the police had a hard time getting to the scene due to the amount of people and the parked train.