 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire danger expected Monday...

Breezy northwest winds are expected during the day on Monday.
Relative humidity is also expected to be low in the afternoon.
With very dry grass, trees, and bushes across the region due to
the ongoing drought, grass fires and wildfires are expected to be
easier to start and spread more rapidly than normal on Monday.
Take extra care with any activities that may accidentally spark
fires.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Large crowd at Tower Rock Sunday, train brushes parked vehicles

  • 0
Tower Rock Trucks.jpg

PERRY COUNTY, Mo (WSIL) -- A train brushed two pickup trucks Sunday afternoon near Tower Rock Natural Area in rural Perry County, Missouri according to a witness at the scene.

Tower Rock Red Truck.jpg

The unique rock formation that sticks up out of the Mississippi River has become a very popular tourist attraction in recent days due to the lower water levels. Usually inaccessible by foot, the low water has made it possible for visitors to walk from the shoreline on the Missouri side of the river, right up to Tower Rock and even walk entirely around it.

Tower Rock Red Truck 1.jpg

Amber Klear, a witness at the scene, says the parking lot and the road leading to Tower Rock were very congested Sunday afternoon with hundreds of people. Klear says several vehicles were parked along a set of railroad tracks, and when a train passed, it scraped the sides of two trucks.

Tower Rock Road.jpg

No one was injured, but the train stopped, blocking both railroad crossings and leaving dozens of cars stuck for around three hours. She says even the police had a hard time getting to the scene due to the amount of people and the parked train.

Tower Rock.jpg

Recommended for you