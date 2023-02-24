Kinkaid Area Water System awarded as best in Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A local water system gets recognition as being the best of the year in Illinois.
The Illinois Rural Water Association selected the Kinkaid Area Water System as the "Water System of the Year" at the 41st Annual Technical Conference in Effingham, Illinois last Tuesday.
The IRWA's "Water System of the Year" is awarded to a system dedicated to managing their water system to the highest of standards.
Recipients of the award must qualify by meeting strict industry standards in appearance, record keeping, compliance and consistency of operations.
"This accurately describes the Kinkaid Area Water System," IRWA Executive Director Frank Dunmire said. "The Kinkaid Area Water System has met or exceeded all compliance standards and is managed, maintained and operated to the highest of industry standards."
For more information about the IRWA, you can find their website here.