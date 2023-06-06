Keeping your pets cool in the summer heat

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The region here has already felt some summer heat in the past few days. As we continue to march towards the official start of summer in a couple weeks, we will continue to see hot weather.
With the high temperatures settling in, your health is something you need to pay attention to. Not only for yourself but for your pets as well.
Katie Melvin talks with St. Francis Care in Murphysboro which shows us how they prepare to help their furry friends stay cool and why it's important you do the same.
Diane Daughtery is the President and Founder with the organization. She tells us a good way to help your pets stay cool is as simple as a little water.
"We have little cheap swimming pools in all of our runs," Daughtery said. "Of course, you have to add fresh water everyday. But, that is fun for them. They cool off, they get in and the only way they can sweat is through panting and they do sweat a little bit through their paws. So, that is the easiest way to cool them down. A little water, a little cheap pool and not only is it fun but it's exercise for them and it's non-threatening in this heat."
Daughtery also said if you take your pets with you as you go out, to make sure you do not leave them in the car as the heat in a vehicle can be very dangerous.
"It's common sense but it happens all the time where people leave their dog in the car and it's 70 degrees outside and it can get to be a hundred in a car in a matter of minutes," Daughter said. "They can have heat stroke and die. It happens all the time that people do that. I'm all for taking your pet on the go but not at the expense of their life so just leave them home."
If you have any questions or concerns about if your pet is too hot, call your local vet.