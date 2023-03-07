Keep your plants safe during cold weather

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- Winter is officially not over with yet...not until the latter part of March. With that said, colder weather conditions are looking to come back this week and they can create difficult conditions for plants to thrive in.
We've been experiencing higher than normal temperatures lately in the tri-state area which has led to many plants blooming early.
Many plants though don't like the cold which makes it important to adjust your care routines to fit seasonal conditions for them.
Experts say its important to cover plants that are already in the ground with a blanket or towel.
They tell us not to use plastic like tarps or plastic sheets to cover them though.
The plastic transmits cold air to plants and can do more harm then good.
Margie Rehagen is the manager of Plantscape Nursery and Landscape in Herrin. She gives us some insight on how to care for your plants during cold weather.
"If they have house plants outside they definitely want to bring those in," Rehagen said. "They're not going to be able to tolerate the low temperatures that we're going to have. The cool season plants can take it, the temperatures. Things like lettuce and spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, things like that, that can take the cold temperature. They should be fine. If it's going to frost, you may cover things."
She also adds if your trees are in bloom, they should be able to survive the cold weather.