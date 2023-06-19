Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom event held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- People came out to the Woodlawn Cemetery for a Juneteenth Memorial and Remembrance Service on Monday.
The memorial service was to honor the Mass Grave Site of Former Enslaved Persons and Lewis Chambers' Grave Site, located in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
Girl Scout Troop #8163 presented wreaths at the graves and taps were also performed.
Those in attendance also went to Rock Hill Church to hear songs, prayer, poems, and essays from community members.
"It is very important to recognize this holiday, but it's more important to teach our children about this holiday and help them to understand why we want to celebrate Juneteenth and it's more celebrating freedom," African American Museum of Southern Illinois Co-founder and President Corene McDaniel said. "This is about freedom and I trust that we will not let our children forget why we have this day."
McDaniel focused on the importance of educating the children.
"We want to help educate our children and help them keep the spirit alive because it was their grandparents, great grandparents, and great great grandparents that helped fight for us to be standing here and to feel somewhat equal but you know, the struggle continues, we still have a lot of work to do," McDaniel said. "I hope that we can make this more of an everyday event. That we talk Black History, we teach Black History, and help our children to understand how important it is so that they can teach their children and then it will continue to be a part of our lives."
Carbondale Mayor Carolin Harvey was also on hand and spoke, along with the announcement of the winners of the Miss Juneteenth of Southern Illinois Pageant.