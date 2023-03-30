Judge closes case in alleged sexual discrimination lawsuit against Jefferson County, IL

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- A lawsuit with allegations of sexual and disability discrimination from a former Jefferson County Correctional Officer has reached a ruling.
Former Jefferson County Correctional Officer Mary Jo Connoway alleges she was sexually harassed and discriminated against for a disability among other things in a lawsuit.
The officer was fired for what Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard says were multiple instances of not properly following policies and procedures.
In a 18-page document from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Judge Staci M. Yandle granted in it's entirety the defendant's motion for summary judgement.
The document states the Clerk of Court is directed to enter judgement accordingly and to close this case.
News 3 provided information earlier in July of 2022 about the lawsuit alleging sexual discrimination, among other things, at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.