Joppa Maple Grove Elementary School looking for donations after weather damages building

Maple Grove School
Paul Wilcoxen

JOPPA, Ill. -- A Southern Illinois school is in need of donations after weather damaged the Maple Grove Elementary School.

The damaged caused school leaders to make the decision to close down the education building to make repairs.

Teachers and students had to relocate classes to the high school while repairs to the building are ongoing.

Because of this, school officials realized reestablishing in-person learning for students came at a cost and is now in need for school supplies.

The Joppa Maple Grove community is requesting donations of school supplies. This includes pencils, paper, and other supplies for the elementary students.

The school said Amazon and Scholastic wish lists have been established to help assist teachers with their immediate needs.

The school is also accepting Amazon gift cards as well.

“The faculty, staff and students have been amazing this week, working hard to make sure the elementary students are back in the classroom on Monday,” says Wendy Wear, new principal of Joppa – Maple Grove.

Books are also needed for the school since they were not allowed to remove the elementary level books from the damaged school. The Jr./Sr. high isn’t equipped with that level of books, a release said.

The Senior class is helping out and leading the initiative to get books in the building for the elementary students. They have a book drive scheduled for Thursday September 7, 2023. Gently used, Pre-K to 6th grade level books, will be accepted at the entrance of Joppa High School, located at 911 N. Ave. Joppa, IL, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. or anytime during normal school hours next week.

Scholastic Wish List can be found here.

Amazon Wish List can be found here.

