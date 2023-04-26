John Schneider to perform at Marion Cultural and Civic Center

MARION, Ill. -- A famous actor and musician is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC), scheduled for a visit in July.
MCCC is welcoming John Schneider to Marion for a concert on July 1st.
Schneider is best known as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1985). He also played Jonathan Kent in the TV series Smallville (2001-2017) and many other roles in TV shows and movies for the past couple of decades.
Schneider has also branched out his career with singing, recording 11 albums.
You can find more information an ticket sales by going to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center's website.