Job fair planned for City of Carbondale

Job Fair
By Kenzie Dillow

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A job fair is planned for Carbondale, bringing in job seekers from around the area to connect with dozens of employers on Wednesday.

It's called the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Job Fair and it's taking place on February 22, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center at 200 S. Illinois Avenue.

Carbondale United, the City of Carbondale, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Connect 360, and the Black Chamber of Commerce partnered together to host the job fair.

Roughly 40 employers will be there, representing industries in accounting, clerical, construction, engineering, government, health services, higher education, hospitality, manufacturing, and public safety.

Those seeking employment are urged to come prepared with copies of their resumes. Business casual attire is recommended.

