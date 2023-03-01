Job Fair coming to Shawnee Community College on March 15

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- A job fair is coming to the Shawnee Community College with dozens of employers representing industries out of the tri-state area scheduled for mid-March.
Shawnee Community College Career Services will host the annual SCC Job Fair on Wednesday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. - noon. This will be held at the main campus building in the Edward M. Smith Gymnasium in Ullin, Illinois.
The event is free and the public is invited to attend. They can expect to talk with employers representing industries from Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.
“Shawnee Community College Career Services is about helping students and community members find employment. Our job fair is one way to do that, but we also have features on our website for people to learn how to create resumes, find job opportunities, and educational opportunities here at SCC that will help them in the future,” Shawnee Community College Career Services Coordinator Blake Goforth said.
College and University representatives will also be in attendance to help assist any Shawnee Community College students with the transfer process.
The Shawnee Development Council is partnering in the event.