Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Job Fair coming to Shawnee Community College on March 15

Job Fair
By Kenzie Dillow

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- A job fair is coming to the Shawnee Community College with dozens of employers representing industries out of the tri-state area scheduled for mid-March.

Shawnee Community College Career Services will host the annual SCC Job Fair on Wednesday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. - noon. This will be held at the main campus building in the Edward M. Smith Gymnasium in Ullin, Illinois.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend. They can expect to talk with employers representing industries from Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.

“Shawnee Community College Career Services is about helping students and community members find employment. Our job fair is one way to do that, but we also have features on our website for people to learn how to create resumes, find job opportunities, and educational opportunities here at SCC that will help them in the future,” Shawnee Community College Career Services Coordinator Blake Goforth said.

College and University representatives will also be in attendance to help assist any Shawnee Community College students with the transfer process.

The Shawnee Development Council is partnering in the event.

