Jaycee Sandusky ready for Shake Night to raise Down Syndrome awareness

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (WSIL) -- A sweet tradition that's been around for 10 years continues in McLeansboro Tuesday on World Down Syndrome Day.
Shake Night for Down Syndrome is an annual event held at the town's Dairy Queen on town square.
The idea came from Evana Sandusky whose daughter Jaycee was born with Down Syndrome in 2007. Sandusky started Shake Night in 2012 and has held it each year except when COVID-19 closed it for a year.
But Jaycee, according to her mom, is always in high spirits. Singing tunes from Kidz Bop albums and wearing her favorite leather jacket are just a couple of things she enjoys.
A dollar for every shake sold at Dairy Queen will be donated to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis. Last year the event sold more than 150 shakes raising more than $150 for the group.
The Sanduskys have been raising money for the group since 2007. According to Evana, the group helped her prepare for life's changes.
"Early on it was just navigating everything that I wasn't used to," Evana said. "There are some people that accept and they're fine and for those that are struggling a little bit that's okay too because you won't always feel that way."
But Down Syndrome is just as part of Evana's life as it is for her daughter.
"Your life being revolved around therapy appointments and medical appointments because they really like to start early intervention services as soon as they can," Evana said.
Shake Night for Down Syndrome begins at 5pm Tuesday night at Dairy Queen in McLeansboro and goes until 8pm.
To donate to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, you can find their website here.