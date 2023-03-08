JALC Career Services to host job fair on March 22

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College Career Services are hosting a job fair scheduled for next week.
The job fair will be at the Donald L. Brewer Gymnasium and Convocation Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 22 at the JALC campus.
Representatives from more than 80 companies will be at the job fair meeting with members of the community, students and alumni.
Those wanting to attend are urged to bring copies of their resume and be prepared for an interview.
“This event benefits local, regional, and national employers interested in attracting a qualified workforce. The job fair has proven to be the finest among colleges in southern Illinois because it attracts such a cross-section of people searching for specific career opportunities,” said organizer Beth Stephens. “Although a primary objective is to assist John A. Logan graduates in their quest for permanent employment, the event is open to Southern Illinois University students and the public, especially citizens within the John A. Logan College District.”
Stephens said the event has been proven to be extremely beneficial to students and businesses.
“For the various business and industry exhibitors, this Job Fair provides a much greater opportunity of finding quality employees than most other Job Fairs,” said Stephens. “For our students, we provide an atmosphere that is not overwhelming with an opportunity to talk to many different companies. It is a win-win for everybody.”
Students wanting to attend the job fair are encouraged to stop by Career Services office in C215 before attending the event.
“All facets of the Career Services office are offered year-round at no charge to our students,” said Stephens. “If a student needs help with their resume or just has questions about how to prepare for the Job Fair, they should stop by our office and see us now rather than wait until the week of the Job Fair.”
For more information, contact Career Services at 618-985-282, Ext. 8424.