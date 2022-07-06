'It's my life'; West Frankfort Military Museum getting new roof

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) -- It's one of the most historic buildings in downtown West Frankfort and it's getting a facelift.
It may be one of the smallest buildings on West Main Street.
But the structure solidifying the safety of all the history in the West Frankfort Veterans Military Museum is in disrepair.
"Could you imagine if this was gone?" asked News Three's Brandon Merano.
"No, I had a young man come in about three weeks ago and he was about eight years old. His grandparents brought him in and you would think an eight year old would not be interested in anything like this. He come through this museum and asked questions about this, asked questions about this, asked questions about this. That makes it right there buddy, that makes it right there," explained Loeh.
Now the city is making sure the museum Danny Loeh runs will be well protected with a new roof.
"When I talk to him on the phone he always gets emotional and I'm just so, I swell up with pride because I think of this guy and he's still got it," said West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan.
For the last four years Loeh has been running the museum open on Sundays from 2-4pm, running solely on donations and pride.
"This is our history, this is our military history, this is history of people in our surrounding area here. Let us never forget history is being lost every day there's something missing, something left us. This is very important to me one hundred percent," added Loeh.
Now a new roof, paid for by the city will help Loeh and all who visit relish the relics for years to come.
"I guess you could say we're their caretakers these are not my medals or my uniforms, these are men who served this country and honored to serve this country and protecting what they gave us and they gave us their lives a lot of them," added Loeh.
Something Loeh, a former servicemember himself is proud to protect for years to come.
"It's my life right now my wife gets mad at me all the time for being up here all the time you know." joked Loeh.
Construction just started on the new roof Thursday, so the next few weeks you drive down west Main Street the old train depot turned military museum may look a little different.