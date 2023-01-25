ISRA files motion in assault weapons ban lawsuit

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Rifle Association filed a motion for preliminary injunction in a federal lawsuit on Wednesday in regards to the assault weapons ban.
A statement was released from the ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson.
“Today, the ISRA, along with our co-plaintiffs, filed a motion for preliminary injunction in our federal lawsuit. Every day this statute exists, law-abiding gun owners are harmed, and we are stripped of our constitutional rights. Based on the merits of our lawsuit, we believe the court needs to stop the harm NOW.”
Earlier in January, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the weapons assault bill (House Bill 5471) into law.
Afterwards, multiple Illinois sheriff’s departments issued a statement on how they will not be checking to see if their residents within the county are in compliance with the new law.