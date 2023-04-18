ISP squad car sideswiped in Marion, 10th Scott's Law related crash of 2023

MARION, Ill. -- Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash which involved an ISP Trooper's squad car near Marion, Ill.
It happened on I-57 SB at 11:16 a.m. on Tuesday near milepost 56 in what is reportedly the tenth Scott's Law related crash of 2023 for ISP.
A news release stated an ISP Troop 10 Trooper was stationary on I-57 SB near milepost 56 with the emergency lights on. The trooper was finishing a truck trailer semi-trailer inspection when a Dodge Durango drove by and sideswiped the police squad car while the trooper was inside the car.
The Durango hit the side mirror and door of the ISP squad car.
The trooper was not injured in the crash.
Police say the driver of the Durango is Lucas M. Williams, 37, of West Frankfort, Ill. Williams was also not injured.
Williams was issued a Scott's Law citation - Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle.
ISP reports this is the 10th Move Over Law related crash of 2023. In 2022, Illinois State Police report 23 Move Over Law related crashes with eight troopers injured.
ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link.