ISP squad car hit by car while assisting another crash in Franklin County

BENTON, Ill. -- An Illinois man has been cited for multiple violations after he struck a police vehicle in Franklin County resulting in the 11th Scott's Law crash in the state so far in 2023.
Illinois State Police said the incident happened on July 4th at 12:36 a.m. when ISP officers were on scene of a crash involving two vehicles along SB I-57 near the 69 mile marker.
A trooper was pulled over with emergency lights on. The trooper was conducting some traffic control in regards to the crash that happened earlier in the median of the interstate.
At that time, a Lincoln MKZ was going south on I-57 and sideswiped the passenger side of the ISP squad car while the trooper was inside of the vehicle. The trooper was not injured in the crash.
Police said the driver of the Lincoln was Terrence R. Vance, 41 of West Centralia, Ill. Vance also was not injured in the wreck.
Vance was cited for Scott's Law - improper passing of an emergency vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
This is the 11th Move Over Law crash of 2023 so far. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law related crashes which injured eight troopers.
In a news release ISP stated, "ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d."