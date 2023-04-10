Injuries reported after large fight in Benton, Illinois

BENTON, Ill. -- Police responded to a large fight Sunday night where multiple people were involved with some sustaining injuries in Benton, Illinois.
Benton Police Department said they responded to a large fight in progress in the 300 block of N. Buchanan Street at around 8:20 p.m.
Police say when they arrived, the parties were separated with multiple individuals identified.
Those people identified include, Shane M. Osborne, 31, Ryan W. Moore, 29, Jason S. Northrop, 41, Casey C. Nelson, 41, Sara F. Nelson, 22, Madison E. Fenton, 23, and Malachi E. Chillers, 22.
Both Osborne and Moore sustained injuries and were treated at Franklin Hospital, police said.
Police also said Chillers had a loaded gun and did not have a valid FOID card. He was arrested for the possession of a firearm without a FOID card and taken to the Franklin County Jail.
This case was forwarded to the Franklin County State's Attorney for further review, police said.
We will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.