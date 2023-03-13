 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Conditions Could Harm Sensitive Vegetation Tonight
and Tuesday Night...

Temperatures will drop below freezing throughout the Quad State
tonight and Tuesday night. A hard freeze is possible in portions
of the region tonight and over most of the region Tuesday night.
These freezing conditions could be harmful to early vegetation
that has already started to bloom with the recent warmth. Those
with agricultural interests should take the necessary precautions
to protect any sensitive vegetation.

Illinois Supreme Court to hear arguments on Safe-T Act

  • 0
criminal justice, gavel, prison

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- The Safe-T Act is scheduled to go before the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 14, in Springfield, IL.

Earlier, Governor JB Pritzker signed a Safe-T Act amendment into law.

A Kankakee County judge also later ruled that a portion of the SAFE-T Act, ending cash bail is unconstitutional. The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul disagreed though.

The Safe-T Act came under major scrutiny for ending cash bail, among other criminal justice changes.

Now, the Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments which could determine the fate of the cash bail throughout the state.

The trailer bill aimed to clarify what a prosecutor needs to prove to a judge that a defendant is a danger to others and should be detained. In addition, it allows judges to consider past instances of failing to appear in court when determining pretrial detention and establishes a grant program to help the state's public defenders handle an expected caseload increase.

The 300-page amendment also added more crimes to a list that could disqualify defendants in court from being released while awaiting trial.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you