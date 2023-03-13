Illinois Supreme Court to hear arguments on Safe-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- The Safe-T Act is scheduled to go before the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 14, in Springfield, IL.
Earlier, Governor JB Pritzker signed a Safe-T Act amendment into law.
A Kankakee County judge also later ruled that a portion of the SAFE-T Act, ending cash bail is unconstitutional. The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul disagreed though.
The Safe-T Act came under major scrutiny for ending cash bail, among other criminal justice changes.
Now, the Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments which could determine the fate of the cash bail throughout the state.
The trailer bill aimed to clarify what a prosecutor needs to prove to a judge that a defendant is a danger to others and should be detained. In addition, it allows judges to consider past instances of failing to appear in court when determining pretrial detention and establishes a grant program to help the state's public defenders handle an expected caseload increase.
The 300-page amendment also added more crimes to a list that could disqualify defendants in court from being released while awaiting trial.