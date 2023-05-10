Illinois State Police investigating deadly shooting in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Cairo that took place on Tuesday, May 9th.
Illinois State Police (ISP) tells News 3 the shooting occurred at 11:58 p.m. in the 2400-block of Sycamore Street in Cairo.
The shooting resulted in one person dead.
ISP says this is an ongoing and open investigation and no other information is available at this time.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at (618) 542-2171, extension 1207, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.