Illinois Small Business Development Center hosts open house

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) — Small businesses are the backbone of any community. That’s according to officials at the Illinois Small Business Developmental Center at SIU.
“The more people know about our services, the more people can come and utilize those services,” said Melissa Ray Roach, director for the Illinois SBDC at SIU. “It's really about spreading awareness about the program.”
The SBDC has been around since 1985 assisting small businesses at no cost.
“It's really about meeting the business where they are and seeing what they need,” said Ray Roach.
One of the advisors is Aimee Wigfall. She says – one key service SBDC provides for someone wanting to start a small business is keeping focused on their goals.
“We have a lot of entrepreneur-minded people and a lot of times they know what they want to they just don't know all the steps they need to order to make it happen,” said Wigfall.
In addition to touring and asking questions about their services, people also had the chance to see how 3-D printing can benefit their business.
“You'll come to me,” said business advisor Michael Jessup, “we'll talk about how to get that on to a 3D printer so we can actually take that product and get you launched out into the world.
Jessup says one of the best parts of his job is helping someone through the idea of starting a business.
“This is a phenomenal job because I get to work with people who have some ideas, they've got a million ideas running through their heads and they need some help focusing,” said Jessup.
Not only are the services provided at no cost, but confidential as well.
“We're just here to be the sounding board and to provide the information and resources that are going to help them start their business successfully or grow and expand as they move forward,” said Ray Roach.
Ray Roach says research shows businesses that have access to the type of help SBDC offers are more likely to be successful.
“These people offer the goods and services that make our daily experience of our lives better,” she said. “Without small businesses, I don't know where the world would be.”