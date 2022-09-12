Illinois sending out tax rebate checks

(WSIL) -- Income and property tax rebates will begin being sent to an estimated six million qualified taxpayers beginning Monday.
The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, which also provided grocery, gas and school supply tax savings.
The rebate payments, which will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total, will be sent automatically to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Those who have not filed can still access the rebates after completing additional filing.
To qualify, a person must have been an Illinois resident in 2021 with an adjusted gross income under $200,000 for individual tax filers, and under $400,000 for those who filed as couples.
Taxpayers who filed as a single person on their returns will be eligible to receive $50. Those who filed joint returns will receive $100. People who claimed dependents will receive an additional $100 per dependent, with a maximum of $300.
Illinois residents who paid state property taxes last year on a primary residence will be getting rebates as well. Residents' adjusted gross income must be under $250,000 for single filers and under $500,000 for those who filed as couples.
More details about how to claim rebate checks:
- For those who have filed state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit for 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return, nothing additional is needed to receive the property and income tax rebates. Payments will be automatic.
- Taxpayers who did not file or are not required to file their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax returns but want to only claim the individual income tax rebate must file Form IL-1040, including Schedule IL-E/EIC, Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit, to report any eligible dependents.
- Taxpayers who did not file or are not required to file their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax returns but want to claim both the property tax and individual income tax rebates must file Form IL-1040, including Schedule ICR, Illinois Credits, and Schedule IL-E/EIC, Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit, to report any eligible dependents.
- Taxpayers who only want to claim the property tax rebate or did not report their property tax information on their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax return have the option to fill out Form IL-1040-PTR either electronically, or by filling out a paper form and mailing it to IDOR. Form IL-1040-PTR, the Property Tax Rebate Form, is available on IDOR’s website at tax.illinois.gov/rebates.
- Taxpayers eligible for both rebates will receive one payment. Rebates will be sent automatically using the same method original refunds were transmitted if they were sent directly to the taxpayer by the State of Illinois.
For additional rebate resources or to check on the status of a rebate, taxpayers may visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates. Taxpayer representatives can also provide assistance at 1-800 732-8866 or 217-782-3336.