Illinois records $445 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois recorded $445 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales in fiscal year 2022, a 50% increase from the previous fiscal year.
Cannabis tax disbursements to local governments saw a 77% jump from $82.8 million to $146.2 million.
Total adult-use cannabis sales also rose 50%, increasing from $1 billion to $1.5 billion, respectively.
Under Illinois’ adult-use cannabis law, 25 percent of tax revenue generated from cannabis sales must support communities that are economically distressed, experience high rates of violence, and have been disproportionately impacted by drug criminalization.
"Illinois has done more to put justice and equity at the forefront of this industry than any other state in the nation and has worked to ensure that communities hurt by the war on drugs have had the opportunity to participate," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The $1.5 billion in sales of adult-use cannabis in Illinois translates into significant tax revenue with a portion of every dollar spent being reinvested in communities that have suffered for decades.”