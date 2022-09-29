Illinois receiving $22 mil. to install electric vehicle charging stations

(WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) announced nearly $22 million was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along Illinois interstates.
Governor JB Pritzker said this funding will help get Illinois to one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
The money will be used to build EV charging stations at least every 50 miles along Illinois interstates. The stations will be located no more than one mile off the roadway and will allow four average-range vehicles to full charge at once in less than 30 minutes.
Preliminary estimates indicate a need for a minimum of 20 stations. A map of proposed sites is included in the Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.
As a next step in implementing the EV Infrastructure plan, IDOT is developing a Request for Information to gather information from potential vendors of equipment and host sites for EV chargers.
Finally, IDOT will be hosting stakeholder meetings throughout the remainder of 2022. These meetings will be open to the public where people can learn more about the program and provide feedback. More detail on these meetings will become available as they are scheduled. Recording of previously held public meetings can be found on IDOT’s website.
As of June, there were 50,994 electric vehicles registered in Illinois and 184 public charging ports throughout the state.
“As Illinois becomes poised to play a nationally important role on electric vehicles, it’s critical we integrate EV charging into our state’s infrastructure,” said Durbin. “Illinois has the workforce, institutions, and leadership to play an important role in the EV revolution, and this funding will provide opportunities for our skilled workers to build and install new EV infrastructure and help make charging accessible to more Illinoisans. I will continue doing all I can to ensure that Illinois has the federal support needed to become a 21st century leader in electric vehicles.”
“Building more charging stations in our state means Illinoisans who own electric vehicles—and those in the market for one—will have an easier time taking that family road trip or visiting a loved one, and they’ll be able to do so while helping protect our environment,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud that Senator Durbin’s and my efforts to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help make EV charging more common in both big cities and rural communities in every corner of our state—all while strengthening our energy independence and creating good-paying jobs.”