 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
120.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Illinois Public Libraries given $27 million from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias

  • 0
woman in library
Pixabay

SPRINGFIELD, Il. -- Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias has given $27 million to public libraries across the state. 

Giannoulias gave over $21.4 million to library services and $5.7 million in adult literacy grants across over 140 Illinois libraries. The money was given in support of libraries, education and lifelong learning. 

“As State Librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois,” said Giannoulias. “Without properly funding programs, staff and educators, learning is difficult. These grants have the ability to position individuals for success and change lives by serving the unique needs of local communities.”

The grants were given to projects that: 

  • Fund educational programs encouraging students to actively learn.
  • Back online catalogs and resources to limit the digital divide.
  • Give library staff the chance to learn and train. 
  • Teach volunteers how to tutor older teens and adults in reading, writing and language skills. 
  • Strengthen literacy programs that train parents and children in reading, math, writing and language skills. 
  • Confirm Illinois businesses have workplace literacy programs 
  • Provide news and reading materials for the blind or other physical limitations. 
  • Grow the amount of collaboration between patrons of different library branches. 

Funding for the grants came from state funds and the federal Library Services and Technology Act. The Adult Literacy Program also uses state funds and is administered by the Secretary of State's Illinois State Library Literacy Office. 

See the full list of grant recipients here

Tags

Recommended for you