Illinois Public Libraries given $27 million from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias

SPRINGFIELD, Il. -- Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias has given $27 million to public libraries across the state.
Giannoulias gave over $21.4 million to library services and $5.7 million in adult literacy grants across over 140 Illinois libraries. The money was given in support of libraries, education and lifelong learning.
“As State Librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois,” said Giannoulias. “Without properly funding programs, staff and educators, learning is difficult. These grants have the ability to position individuals for success and change lives by serving the unique needs of local communities.”
The grants were given to projects that:
- Fund educational programs encouraging students to actively learn.
- Back online catalogs and resources to limit the digital divide.
- Give library staff the chance to learn and train.
- Teach volunteers how to tutor older teens and adults in reading, writing and language skills.
- Strengthen literacy programs that train parents and children in reading, math, writing and language skills.
- Confirm Illinois businesses have workplace literacy programs
- Provide news and reading materials for the blind or other physical limitations.
- Grow the amount of collaboration between patrons of different library branches.
Funding for the grants came from state funds and the federal Library Services and Technology Act. The Adult Literacy Program also uses state funds and is administered by the Secretary of State's Illinois State Library Literacy Office.
See the full list of grant recipients here.