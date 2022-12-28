Illinois minimum wage increasing Jan. 1

(WSIL) -- The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, January 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour.
There have been five increases in the state minimum wage since Gov. Pritzker signed legislation in 2019. The legislation established a schedule of wage increases to put Illinois on a path to $15 min. wage by 2025.
The minimum wage for workers who regularly earn tips will increase to $7.80 an hour on January 1; these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference. Workers under 18 who work fewer than 650 hours a year will earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour beginning January 1.
Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with IDOL here or by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline: (800) 478-3998.