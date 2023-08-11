Illinois leaders react to IL Supreme Court ruling on weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Supreme came to a 4-3 decision on Friday to uphold the state's ban on semiautomatic weapons.
A growing number of state leaders reacted on the ruling.
Gov. JB Pritzker issued his statement...
“I am pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Protect Illinois Communities Act. This is a commonsense gun reform law to keep mass-killing machines off of our streets and out of our schools, malls, parks, and places of worship. Illinoisans deserve to feel safe in every corner of our state—whether they are attending a Fourth of July Parade or heading to work—and that’s precisely what the Protect Illinois Communities Act accomplishes. This decision is a win for advocates, survivors, and families alike because it preserves this nation-leading legislation to combat gun violence and save countless lives.”
State Senator Terri Bryant also issued a statement...
“While the Illinois Supreme Court’s ruling is disappointing, it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. The Governor’s hand-picked court provided him cover by not ruling on whether this law violates the 2nd Amendment. But even the Governor knows that this law won’t stand on the grounds of our constitutional right to bear arms when it makes its way through the federal court system.
"I will continue to stand behind and support law-abiding gun owners who want nothing more than to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights and look forward to closely watching the other legal cases currently going through our federal court system.”
State Representative Patrick Windhorst said he was disappointed by the ruling. His statement is below...
“I was vigorously opposed to the firearms and magazine ban that I believe unfairly and unconstitutionally outlaws firearms and magazines in common use by millions of law-abiding Illinois citizens. Today’s ruling is a disappointment, but I am not surprised given the current makeup of the State Supreme Court.
“For years, I have stood with the law-abiding citizens of Illinois in defense of their right to carry firearms and use them responsibly. For decades, Democrats in Springfield have worked to undermine and take away these 2nd Amendment rights. While we may hear declarations of victory from politicians from the Democratic side of the aisle today, we must remember that there is currently a federal lawsuit pending before the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The United States Constitution clearly states that the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. I remain hopeful that the lawsuit pending on the federal docket will be successful, and ultimately the nation’s highest court will deem Illinois’ firearms and magazine ban unconstitutional.
“Democratic Justice Mary K. O’Brien, in her dissent wrote the classifications of firearms and magazines banned, “Do not and will not reasonably remedy the evils the legislation was designed to combat.”
“Instead of addressing crime and criminal behavior, Democratic politicians have continuously passed laws that help criminals avoid punishment and consequences for their criminal actions. A firearms ban will do nothing to stop criminals bent on committing mass shootings or other acts of violence.”
The Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson released this statement...
"Today's 4-3 decision by the Illinois Supreme Court that the assault weapons ban does not violate the constitution, was no surprise. But gun advocates across the state should not lose hope because our federal case -- the ISRA case -- which we expect to go before the U.S. Supreme Court, will prove to be a victory not just for law-abiding gun owners in Illinois -- but across the country. And the ISRA and the Second Amendment Foundation are proud to stand up for gun owners as we take our case to the highest court in the land."