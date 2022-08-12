Illinois investing $34.6 billion in transportation over next 6 years

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation and the state are investing $34.6 billion to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports over the next 6 years.
Of the major elements in the program released Friday:
- $6.36 billion will go toward highway reconstruction and preservation
- $6.4 billion for bridge improvements, $2.03 billion for strategic expansion
- $2.48 billion for system support such as engineering and land acquisition
- $1.55 billion for safety and system modernizations
For the first time, road projects that add capacity were evaluated by a new Data-Driven Decisions Tool.
The FY2023-28 Proposed Highway Improvement Program aims to improve 2,562 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck. Of the $24.6 billion over the six years of the highway portion of program, $3.7 billion is identified for the current fiscal year.
Included in the program are scores of projects in each of IDOT’s nine highway districts.
In addition to the six-year program for roads and bridges, Gov. Pritzker also released the FY2023-28 Proposed Multimodal Multi-Year Improvement Program.
The program identifies a combined federal, state, and local investment of $6.5 billion for transit, $2.5 billion for passenger and freight rail, $817 million for aviation, and $150 million for ports.
“This blueprint for investing in Illinois transportation is perhaps the most consequential in the history of IDOT due to the increased federal commitment and Gov. Pritzker’s ongoing leadership through Rebuild Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders, delivering these important projects in communities up and down our state.”