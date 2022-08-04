 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Saline and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1026 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, and Benton.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 1116 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain and Significant street flooding from Marion to
Johnson City. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Potentially life threatening flash flooding.
Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Illinois increases Medicaid reimbursement for abortion services, funding for reproductive health

Illinois abortion

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois is increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion services and expanding Title X funding through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) for family planning and reproductive health service providers across the state. 

The Medicaid reimbursement rate is going up by 20% and goes into effect September 1, 2022. The 20% increase will cost around $3 million annually.

Governor Pritzker also eliminated a requirement for providers to receive a Medicare denial before requesting Medicaid payment. The governor said this will allow those who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid to "access these services without going through a time-consuming denial process."

Medicaid covers abortion services in Illinois, one of only 16 states to do so.

There are currently 98 family planning clinics across the state offering Title X supported services, serving over 150,000 patients in the last two years. The new $2 million investment announced Thursday will expand the number of providers offering Title X-funded services to the client base of these clinics, 80% of whom are below the federal poverty line.

Providers can apply for grant funding to expand the statewide network of clinics providing Title X funded reproductive health care including HIV testing, breast and cervical cancer screening, STD and pregnancy testing, infertility counseling, and other family planning services and counseling.

“Illinois abortion providers have been working overtime since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “They need support as they take on this new burden on the frontlines of this fight. Supporting them with reimbursement increases allows them to focus on their important work without worrying about rising costs of supplies and services.” 

The state rejoined the federal Title X program earlier in 2022 after a repeal of a Trump administration law banning recipients of Title X funds from referring patients to abortion providers or counseling patients on abortion services. Title X funds cannot be used for providing abortion care. 

