Illinois increases Medicaid reimbursement for abortion services, funding for reproductive health

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois is increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion services and expanding Title X funding through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) for family planning and reproductive health service providers across the state.
The Medicaid reimbursement rate is going up by 20% and goes into effect September 1, 2022. The 20% increase will cost around $3 million annually.
Governor Pritzker also eliminated a requirement for providers to receive a Medicare denial before requesting Medicaid payment. The governor said this will allow those who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid to "access these services without going through a time-consuming denial process."
Medicaid covers abortion services in Illinois, one of only 16 states to do so.
There are currently 98 family planning clinics across the state offering Title X supported services, serving over 150,000 patients in the last two years. The new $2 million investment announced Thursday will expand the number of providers offering Title X-funded services to the client base of these clinics, 80% of whom are below the federal poverty line.
Providers can apply for grant funding to expand the statewide network of clinics providing Title X funded reproductive health care including HIV testing, breast and cervical cancer screening, STD and pregnancy testing, infertility counseling, and other family planning services and counseling.
“Illinois abortion providers have been working overtime since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “They need support as they take on this new burden on the frontlines of this fight. Supporting them with reimbursement increases allows them to focus on their important work without worrying about rising costs of supplies and services.”
The state rejoined the federal Title X program earlier in 2022 after a repeal of a Trump administration law banning recipients of Title X funds from referring patients to abortion providers or counseling patients on abortion services. Title X funds cannot be used for providing abortion care.