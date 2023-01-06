Illinois House passes ban on many semi-automatic guns & high capacity magazines

SPRINGFIELD, Il (WSIL) -- Just before 1 a.m. Friday, the Illinois House passed Senate Bill 2226, a modified ban on high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines.
The bill would ban the manufacture, sale and possession of dozens of firearms defined by the state as "assault weapons".
The Protect Illinois Communities Act was created in response to the Highland Park mass shooting.
The bill passed by a vote of 64-43 and will now go to the Senate.
If passed into law, many semi-automatic guns that are already owned would be required to be registered within 300 days of the bill’s enactment. Guns with magazines that hold more than 12 rounds would have to be modified or disposed of within 90 days.
Violations would be a petty offense with a $1,000 fine the first time, and a Class 4 felony for subsequent violations.
The bill exempts active duty and retired law enforcement from the gun provision, but not the magazine ban.
Following House passing the bill, Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement.
"For months lawmakers and advocates have been hard at work negotiating two very critical pieces of legislation to keep Illinoisans safe. Tonight, with the leadership and support of Speaker Welch, the Illinois House passed critical reproductive health protections and an assault weapons ban. The people of Illinois send us to Springfield to tackle tough issues and these bills are historic steps in the right direction. I look forward to working with our colleagues in the Illinois Senate to get bills addressing these issues to my desk so I can sign them as soon as possible. I’d like to thank Rep. Cassidy for her tireless work to protect reproductive healthcare and Rep. Morgan for his work to get weapons of war off our streets. "
Local lawmakers have been opposed to the bill, including the original version, House Bill 5855.
Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis): “Despite some changes, the bill still contains unworkable and unconstitutional provisions that severely limit the rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Windhorst said. “I am proud to have been a part of the opposition in the Illinois House to this most recent effort to restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens. Gun bans, ammunition bans, and expensive and burdensome regulations have been ruled unconstitutional time and time again by the US Supreme Court. Despite tonight’s passage of this legislation, there remains further legislative and legal hurdles that it must clear. Should this measure be signed into law, I will strongly support any legal action that is taken to find it unconstitutional.”
Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton): “Illinois Democrats were back for a Lame Duck Session attempt to pass an unconstitutional, overreaching gun control bill," Severin said in a statement. “This so-called assault weapons ban would prevent law-abiding citizens from accessing and using dozens of commonly used firearms that people use to protect themselves, their families, and their property, as well as hunt, target shoot and competition shoot. Unconstitutional gun bans like this do nothing to take illegal guns off of the street. Unconstitutional gun bans like this do nothing to improve public safety. Throughout December 2022, 2nd Amendment supporters turned out in force to submit more than 21,000 slips in opposition to the original HB 5855. I am thankful to my constituents for reaching out to me to express their ardent opposition to this bill, and look forward to the bill being found unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court if in fact the bill passes the Senate and is signed by Governor Pritzker."
Representative Paul Jacobs (R-Pomona): "I was proud to cast my vote against the most recent gun and ammunition control bill,” Jacobs said. “Like many law-abiding citizens, I freely and proudly exercise my right to bear arms. The effort to blame law-abiding citizens for the heartbreaking violence, mayhem and chaos that’s happening on the streets of Chicago is disappointing but not surprising. Democrats have controlled state government in Illinois for forty years. Illinois Democrats have continuously failed to address the root problems of mental health and mental illness and have prioritized the rights of criminals over victims. Their latest gun control bill will do nothing to address the public safety crisis we’re facing in this state, and will ultimately be found unconstitutional.”