ILACP names West City Sgt. Sarah Parke as Officer of the Year

WEST CITY, Ill. -- Sgt. Sarah Parke with the West City Police Department has been named Officer of the Year with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP).
The ILACP Awards Committee and the Board of Officers awarded Parke due to her dedication, life-saving efforts, and her incredible giving spirit.
“In our community’s eyes, she is a rock star,” wrote West City Police Chief Jon Graskewicz, who nominated Sgt. Parke for the Officer of the Year Award.
Graskewicz nominated Parke and said she has received numerous accolades from the public for her professionalism and investigative knowledge over the past decade with the West City Police Department which has resulted in helping save lives.
Here are some of the times she was recognized for which is noted in a release from ILACP...
- In 2019, Sgt. Parke received the life-saving award for saving the life of a man who had collapsed while on a treadmill at a local fitness center. If not for her intervention with CPR until paramedics arrived, he may not have lived.
- On Dec. 10, 2021, the department received a call to a residence for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, Sgt. Parke was unable to locate any signs of life and began CPR until a delayed medical response could arrive, saving the man’s life.
- On July 26, 2022, West City Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man only stating, "It's so hot". Sgt. Parke arrived on the scene to find a home on fire after the man had fallen asleep while smoking a cigarette with an oxygen mask on. Sgt. Parke was able to drag the man from the burning home and remove his burned clothing. The man suffered numerous third-degree burns and lived in assisted living for three months before passing away.
- Sgt. Parke once again saved a life on Nov. 3, 2022, when a man collapsed outside a restaurant. When Sgt. Parke arrived, the man was not breathing. Sgt Parke quickly initiated CPR until medical staff arrived. Thankfully, she was able to obtain a pulse, saving the man’s life.
Sgt. Parke has also helped with giving back to the community. She initiated, "The Backpack Project" and helps with the "Shop with A Cop" program.
Sgt. Parke will receive special commendation and an award at the ILACP Annual Awards Banquet on April 21, 2023.