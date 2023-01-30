 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


&&

IL State Senator Dale Fowler to announce grant to Giant City Stables

  • 0
giant city stables.PNG

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- A special meeting is planned at the Giant City Stables in Makanda on Tuesday.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, Ramona Twellman with Giant City Stables, Specialized Equine Services President Kevin McDonald, along with others will be in attendance at the meeting.

Sen. Fowler is expected to announce a grant to Giant City Stables at 722 Giant City Road, in Makanda at 11 a.m.

Giant City Stables offers guided horseback trail rides and for our younger horse lovers, we offer pony rides.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you