IL State Senator Dale Fowler to announce grant to Giant City Stables

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- A special meeting is planned at the Giant City Stables in Makanda on Tuesday.
Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, Ramona Twellman with Giant City Stables, Specialized Equine Services President Kevin McDonald, along with others will be in attendance at the meeting.
Sen. Fowler is expected to announce a grant to Giant City Stables at 722 Giant City Road, in Makanda at 11 a.m.
Giant City Stables offers guided horseback trail rides and for our younger horse lovers, we offer pony rides.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.