IL State Rifle Association to file lawsuit on new gun legislation

ILLINOIS (WSIL) – The Illinois State Rifle Association stated in a release they will be filing a federal lawsuit in regards to the new gun legislation.
"The ISRA leads the charge in opposing Illinois' new gun legislation, which we believe to be unconstitutional. We will be filing a federal lawsuit imminently." - Richard Pearson, Executive Director.
Last week, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the weapons assault bill (House Bill 5471) into law.
Afterwards, multiple Illinois sheriff’s departments issued a statement on how they will not be checking to see if their residents within the county are in compliance with the new law.