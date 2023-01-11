IL Sheriff's Departments Share Statement on New Gun Legislation

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Multiple sheriff's departments in Illinois issued a statement on how they will not be checking to see if their residents within the county are in compliance with the new law.
In the statements issued, it states their beliefs on how HB 5471 - Protect IL Communities Act, is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon was one of multiple sheriff's across Illinois that issued similar statements...
"As your duly elected Sheriff my job and my office are sworn, in fact, to protect the citizens of Franklin County. This is a job and responsibility that I take with the utmost seriousness. Part of the duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd Amendment.
The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty, and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people. I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution.
Therefore, as custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official of Franklin County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act."