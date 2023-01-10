IL National Guard MFH team supports more than 3,100 veteran funerals in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois National Guard Military Funeral Honors team has supported more than 3,100 veteran funerals last year.
Military personnel recognizes and honors veterans laid to rest, whether a service member dies in combat or due to age.
In a release sent by the ILNG Public Affairs Office, Military Funeral Honors have traditionally been provided when the veteran is laid to rest. Men and women of the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honors program honors those veterans laid to rest as part of their duty.
The soldiers also serve the families of any deceased member of the Army in the State of Illinois. As part of the Illinois National Guard, soldiers of the Funeral Honors program also provide support to military families in times of grief.
“The rendering of military funeral honors is one of the ways to show the nation’s deep gratitude to those who, in times of war and peace, have faithfully defended our country,” said Paul Kindred, Casualty Operations Branch Chief. “The Illinois Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors pledges through commitment and training to continue to provide all eligible Veterans of the United States with the appropriate level of Military Funeral Honors.”
The Honor Teams supported thousands of ceremonies for soldiers in the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, and the Illinois Army National Guard.
“These are some of the most professional Soldiers in our force,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “I couldn’t be prouder of the great work these Soldiers do while honoring the service of these Illinois Veterans.”
The Illinois National Guard MFH program has supported 62,000 veteran funerals across Illinois since 2005.