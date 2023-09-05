I-64 exit ramps to close in Grayville next week

GRAYVILLE, Ill. -- Interstate 64 near Grayville will see exit ramp closures beginning Monday, September 11.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says the westbound I-64 exit and entrance ramps at Exit 130 will be closed due to pavement work. Work on the eastbound ramps will follow. The work is expected to last five days.
Prior to the closures, work will begin in the area on Illinois 1 near I-64 on Wednesday. Portions of the road will be closed, and flaggers will be controlling traffic. IDOT asks drivers to travel slowly and use caution in the area.
To avoid delays, it is recommended to take an alternate route. Emergency vehicles will be prioritized through the area.
For more updates, follow IDOT on Twitter @IDOTDistrict9, or view construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.