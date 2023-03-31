I-57 SB lanes back open in Franklin County after tree fell over road

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- UPDATE: 7:20 p.m. - The roadway is back open.
ISP Troop 10 Troopers responded to the call of a tree that fell over the roadway at I-57SB milepost 74.5.
At 7:16 p.m., the tree was removed and the road was cleared for traffic.
No injuries were reported.
ORIGINAL: I-57 SB lanes are blocked due to a tree over the roadway in Franklin County.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said the tree is blocking the southbound lanes at the 72.5 mile marker.
The nearest exit is the Benton exit at mile marker 71.