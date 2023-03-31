 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

I-57 SB lanes back open in Franklin County after tree fell over road

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Alert

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- UPDATE: 7:20 p.m. - The roadway is back open.

ISP Troop 10 Troopers responded to the call of a tree that fell over the roadway at I-57SB milepost 74.5.

At 7:16 p.m., the tree was removed and the road was cleared for traffic.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL: I-57 SB lanes are blocked due to a tree over the roadway in Franklin County.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said the tree is blocking the southbound lanes at the 72.5 mile marker.

The nearest exit is the Benton exit at mile marker 71.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.