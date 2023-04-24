 Skip to main content
I-57 SB in Union County back open after deadly accident

  • Updated
I-57 SB in Union County closed due to accident

UNION COUNTY, Ill. -- Update: 12:07 p.m. - Traffic is back open for I-57 SB in Union County after a deadly accident occurred Monday morning.

Update: Illinois state police confirm the crash involved a passenger car and a Semi-tractor trailer, and that at least one person has died.

Original story: A crash has caused a portion of I-57 SB in Union County to close Monday morning. 

An alert from Union County states the vehicle accident happened between the Anna and Lick Creek Road exits around the 34 mile marker at around 7:35 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Lick Creek Road exit.

