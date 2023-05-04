Hundreds expected to attend event celebrating area youth in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- An event in Marion is expecting hundreds in attendance as they celebrate the area youth.
The Refuge Temple Church is hosting their 24th Annual Young Hearts with Goals and Purpose banquet on Saturday, May 6th at 1 p.m. at the Pavilion in Marion.
Their goal is to inspire, celebrate and honor the youth to compel them to make good decisions.
There will be awards, door prizes, motivational messages and more.
Food will be provided by Bandana's BBQ.
Tickets for the event are $15 per person and $120 per table. Payments can be mailed to 2201 W. Main Street in Marion, Illinois 62959.
For more information, you may contact Tryphosia Lee at 618-889-2134.