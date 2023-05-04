 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hundreds expected to attend event celebrating area youth in Marion

  • 0
Refuge Temple Church flyer
Refuge Temple Church

MARION, Ill. -- An event in Marion is expecting hundreds in attendance as they celebrate the area youth.

The Refuge Temple Church is hosting their 24th Annual Young Hearts with Goals and Purpose banquet on Saturday, May 6th at 1 p.m. at the Pavilion in Marion.

Their goal is to inspire, celebrate and honor the youth to compel them to make good decisions.

There will be awards, door prizes, motivational messages and more.

Food will be provided by Bandana's BBQ.

Tickets for the event are $15 per person and $120 per table. Payments can be mailed to 2201 W. Main Street in Marion, Illinois 62959.

For more information, you may contact Tryphosia Lee at 618-889-2134.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you