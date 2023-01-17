Hospice of Southern Illinois 11th Annual Fundraising Gala

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc. is holding their 11th annual Red Carpet Gala coming up in late January.
"We're really excited about, not just our sponsors but the money that is raised from this event," Gala Event Manager Kay Dosier said. "100% of the dollars raised at this event go to patient care."
Dosier said all of the performers at the event are volunteers.
"This event is run by volunteers and it's just a big group from the community that comes together to support this really important mission."
The Red Carpet Gala will be held at 5:30 p.m. on January 28th at the Pavilion in Marion located at 1602 Sioux Drive.
The organization serves communities in 27 counties across Southern Illinois with an array of services for individuals and families facing the end of life.
The event is sponsored by Heartland Regional Medical and Southern Illinois Healthcare.
For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, you can find their website here.