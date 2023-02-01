Home a total loss after fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Harrisburg Wednesday morning.
Firefighters got the call about a fire at 10:48 a.m. and rushed to the scene on Dorris Heights Road.
When crews arrived, they knocked down the flames as quickly as possible.
Harrisburg Fire Captain Tristan Monroe tells us crews were able to stop the fire from spreading any further and saved a nearby structure.
Monroe tells us the house fire is considered a total loss and nobody was injured.
Crews were still on scene at 12:05 p.m.
Carrier Mills Fire Department provided mutual aid.
