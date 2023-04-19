Highway Construction Career program gives students jump start in career

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Students were able to take advantage of a trade's program to help broaden career opportunities.
It's called the Highway Construction Careers program. This 12-week course is through John A. Logan College, funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The program allows students to get a look inside a trade union program and helps jump start careers in construction, operations and more.
Students are even paid to take part in the program.
We found students were working in Johnston City on Wednesday. They are in the process of building a 30' X 50' garage as part of the classroom program.
IDOT pays for all the material and equipment with the program, including hard hats, boots and safety glasses.
"It gives these guys a big leg up in getting into the trade unions," Highway Construction Career Program Coordinator Tim Simmons said. "Carpentry, concrete work, iron workers; we've got students in all of those trades right now that have graduated from our program."
Upon completion IDOT officials say several students immediately find employment.