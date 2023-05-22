HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off this week

HERRIN, Ill. -- HerrinFesta Italiana has kicked off their week-long festival for 2023, featuring food, games and entertainment.
The popular festival was founded in 1991 and voted Best Festival in Illinois in 2014. This is a celebration of the rich Italian heritage in the City of Herrin.
In early April, they announced the entertainment lineup for the large event, including The Jungle Dogs, Shane Profitt, Head East and more.
Events kicked off starting on Sunday, May 21st, with a Baby Contest, Little Miss&Mr, JrMiss&Mr, PreT, Teen pageant.
Other events include the 2023 Miss HerrinFesta Scholarship Pageant, Mayor's Honoree Banquet, Golf Tournament, Bocce Tournament and much more.
An all-new Mega-Carnival opens on Thursday, May 25 at 3 p.m., everyday through Monday, May 29th.
Dozens of food and non-food vendors will also be available at the event.
For more information, you can find details on the HerrinFesta Italiana event here.