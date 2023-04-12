Herrin firefighters respond to three fires in three days

HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin firefighters have been busy the past several days as they have responded to three fires in three consecutive days.
The latest was Tuesday night at around 9:30 p.m. Fire crews were called out to a residential structure fire on the 800 block of S. 11th Street.
Heavy smoke and fire was seen from the second floor of the home when crews arrived on scene.
Crews initially entered the home, pushing up the stairs to extinguish the flames.
The crews were on scene for two-and-a-half hours. Veteran crews on scene said this fire was one of the most challenging fires they have seen due to construction features at the home.
Crews even stated they had to reevaluate tactics for safety reasons as this was a dangerous fire.
Crews did clear the scene at 2:30 a.m.
Each of the three fires are said to not be suspicious in nature.
Assisting with the fire was fire departments from Marion, Williamson County, Johnston City and Carterville.