Heaven's Kitchen to celebrate 5th anniversary with Fish Fry on Tuesday

HEAVENS-KITCHEN-Nov-22_2020
By Joe Rehana

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A local organization is feeding people and celebrating a milestone coming up on Tuesday.

Heaven's Kitchen in Harrisburg is celebrating their 5th anniversary and opening their doors to everyone to come by and eat at a Fish Fry event for free.

This anniversary event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Annex Building at 21 W. Locust Street in Harrisburg.

Cooking will be provided by the Knights of Columbus which will serve fried fish, potato salad, baked beans, hush puppies, dessert and drinks.

The event is free and open to everyone for dine in only.

Entertainment will be provided by "The Penguins."

Tags

