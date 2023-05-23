Heads up: Major road closure scheduled in Carbondale for railroad crossing repair

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Illinois 13 (E. Main Street) near US-51 (N. Illinois Ave.) will be closed for several days in June while crews perform repairs on the railroad crossing.
Illinois Department of Transportation Region Five Engineer Kirk Brown announces the road closure will be at the CN/IC railroad crossing, 0.1 miles east of the IL 13 westbound (Main St.) and US-51 (N. Illinois Ave.) intersection in Carbondale.
The closure will begin on Monday, June 12 at 8 a.m. and last through Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m.
Crews from the Illinois Central Railroad Company (CN/IC) will be performing repairs on the railroad crossing during those days.
Brown said no traffic will be permitted through the crossing during repairs.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. He also said drivers should consider avoiding the work area and use marked detours.
