Harrisburg graduate commits to perform in theater at SIC

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A graduate from Harrisburg High School committed to Southeastern Illinois College to perform on stage this fall.
Michael Quisenberry, who attended Harrisburg High School, is a recipient of a theater scholarship with SIC for the upcoming academic year.
He will be joining the SIC thespians and will perform on the Allan G. Kimball Stage.
“I think he will be a good addition to the SIC theater program,” says SIC Theater Instructor, Gareth York. “Michael will be a good fit with our returning and new students this upcoming academic year. I think he’ll be a good addition to any of the other programs and clubs he wants to get involved in.”
Quisenberry performed in multiple productions in high school and helped build set pieces in their school performances, including Grease, Mama Mia and Tuck Everlasting.
He will be majoring in Business Management and has plans to transfer to Southern Illinois University to continue his education afterwards.
The Southeastern Illinois College Theater in the George T. Dennis Visual & Performing Arts Center seats 450 people. There are four student shows throughout the year there, plus two Junior Falcon Productions shows for children and high school students in the summer. For those interested in talent scholarships at SIC or for more information can contact gareth.york@sic.edu or call 618-252-5400, ext. 2485.