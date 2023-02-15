Hardin County Sheriff's Department mourns fallen deputy

ELIZABETHTOWN, IL (WSIL) -- A fallen deputy is being remembered throughout Southern Illinois.
Hardin County Sheriff's Department announced the passing of deputy Rusty Warren on Wednesday.
The department said on their Facebook page Warren passed away after battling stomach cancer.
"Deputy Warren was a devoted husband, father, and friend," Hardin County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post. "He was a brother in blue that everyone could county on and we will miss him dearly."
They continued, "We send our condolences to his family and friends and ask that you please remember them in prayer. Rest easy 934 we will take it from here."