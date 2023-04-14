Hamilton County is officially StormReady

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. -- Hamilton County took a step forward to becoming more prepared for severe weather on Friday.
Hamilton County community leaders met with the National Weather Service at the Hamilton County Courthouse for a ceremony where they were recognized as being officially StormReady.
The county is better prepared to save lives from when severe weather occurs. They have become better organized through advanced planning, education and awareness with storms that sweep through the area.
According to the National Weather Service, the StormReady program helps arm America's communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property--before, during and after the event.
The StormReady program encourages communities to take a new, proactive approach to improving local hazardous weather operations. They do this by providing emergency managers with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve hazardous weather operations.